Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Missouri officially certifies election showing Trump win

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri officials on Tuesday certified this year’s election results showing that President Donald Trump easily won the state’s 10 electoral votes over Democrat Joseph Biden.

The State Board of Canvassers said Trump received 1,718,736 votes, or 56%, to Biden’s 1,253,014, or 41%, with the remainder going to lesser-known candidates.

Despite concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the board said 70% of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot, compared to a 66% turnout for the 2016 election.

The board also certified the Republican Gov. Mike Parson easily won re-election over Democratic challenger Nancy Galloway. Parson received 1,720,202, or 57%, of the vote, to Galloway's 1,225,771, or 40%.

All states are required to certify election results before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.

Idaho Politics newsletter

Stay informed on how Idaho government actions affect you. In your inbox Mondays and Thursdays.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

3 counties want out of Southern California virus region

December 08, 2020 11:00 AM

Nation & World

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

December 08, 2020 10:52 AM

National Politics

Appeals court: Mississippi school lawsuit may go forward

December 08, 2020 10:48 AM

National Politics

Trump campaign loses another round in Pennsylvania’s courts

December 08, 2020 10:41 AM

Business

Savannah River project in discussion after court ruling

December 08, 2020 10:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service