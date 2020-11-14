Newly sworn-in Pee Dee region mayors mark firsts

A couple of towns in South Carolina's Pee Dee region have sworn in their first-ever Black mayors in history.

In Mullins, a town of 4,300 once known as the state's “Tobacco Capitol,” newly elected mayor Robert Woodberry was sworn in at a public park on Tuesday. Woodberry, a city councilman and pastor, told a crowd he planned to represent the interests of his constituents fairly, according to the Florence Morning News.

“I’m not alone,” Woodberry said. “I realize that I’m standing here because there were other people that look like me who came before me in this community that carved out the path I get to walk in today.”

In Florence, 30 miles away, Teresa Myers Ervin stood in the City Center on Thursday as she vowed not to be the last person of color or woman to hold mayoral office, WMBF-TV reports.

Myers Ervin, who is the first Black woman elected to lead Florence, is a former city councilwoman and works as an ICU nurse. She said her first goal was to lead the city out of the COVID-19 pandemic.