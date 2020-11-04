Idaho Statesman Logo
EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Georgia

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

A voters casts his ballot to vote at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A voters casts his ballot to vote at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Joshua L. Jones AP

WHY AP HASN'T CALLED GEORGIA:

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call, with ballots yet to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well.

Trump and Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia — and several other states that were too early to call.

“It’s ... clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left” to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House. He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.

The race is too early to call because an estimated 4% of the vote remains to be counted. That includes mailed ballots from population-dense counties in the Atlanta metro region that lean Democratic. Biden is overperforming Hillary Clinton’s 2016 showing in those counties, including in their more upscale suburban reaches.

