Georgia officer shoots man thought to have fled traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to look into why a south Georgia police officer shot and killed a man believed to have fled a traffic stop hours before.

An unnamed Sylvester police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Jakerion Shmoud Jackson of Ty Ty before dawn Saturday.

A Sylvester officer tried to make a traffic stop at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, but the driver first sped away and then abandoned the vehicle and ran away, GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said.

About three hours later, police received multiple calls regarding a suspicious person matching the driver who fled," Miles said

A Sylvester officer caught up with Jackson in the parking lot of a former Pizza Hut and shot him, although authorities haven't said why. Jackson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

GBI plans an autopsy on Jackson's body. No officers were injured.

It's the 81st shooting involving an officer that GBI has investigated so far this year.