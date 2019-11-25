South Central District judge to resign

South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty says she is resigning in March after more than three decades behind the bench.

Hagerty sent a letter to Gov. Doug Burgum and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle Monday to inform them she plans to step down March 16. Hagerty says she’s not retiring and plans to pursue a call to ordained ministry.

The Bismarck Tribune says Hagerty has been a judge in the state’s busiest district since January 1995 and presiding judge in the district since 2004.