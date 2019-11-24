Retired Georgia assistant police chief killed in Mississippi

Police said a former Georgia assistant police chief was shot and killed during a family gathering in Mississippi.

News outlets report that Almond Turner was shot and killed Saturday night in Meridian, Mississippi. Turner was assistant chief when he retired from the Covington Police Department in 2016. News outlets report he also served on the Newton County school board.

Police in Meridian told WXIA-TV that Turner was at a family gathering in an event hall when the shooting took place. Meridian police say they’re actively searching for his nephew, 41-year-old Christopher Denson.