Evers: No ‘immediate’ plans for another gun special session

It doesn’t look like Gov. Tony Evers is going to call another special legislative session on gun control anytime soon.

Evers told reporters at a news conference Monday that he has no immediate plans to call another special session but he’s keeping the option open for the future.

Evers in October called a special session to pass universal background checks and a red-flag law that would allow family members and police to ask judges to seize firearms from people who might pose a threat.

Republicans who control the Legislature all but ignored the governor. Earlier this month they gaveled into the special session and immediately gaveled out seconds later. Evers said Monday he’s disappointed in Republicans’ lack of interest in gun control.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A student at Saugus High School in California on Thursday killed two classmates and wounded three more before killing himself.