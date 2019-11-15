Former tribal official under indictment faces more charges

A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is facing more charges.

Randy Anderson of Conehatta is already accused of defrauding a tribal government. Now the 46-year-old Choctaw faces a superceding indictment accusing him of committing an abusive sexual contact.

A statement by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says Anderson entered the home of a woman on reservation lands in August and engaged in witness tampering by trying to intimidate and threaten the victim into not reporting the alleged offense. These acts allegedly violated the condition of his bond set under the initial Feb. 6 indictment.

Anderson appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson for arraignment and was jailed pending a Tuesday hearing. It’s unknown if Anderson has legal representation.