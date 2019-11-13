DC bars offer specials, early hours for impeachment hearing

Some bars in the nation's capital are screening the first public impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings and offering related specials.

The inquiry into Trump's actions toward Ukraine will be broadcast Wednesday, allowing the public its first glimpse into testimony about whether Trump used foreign policy for personal and political gain. News outlets report at least half a dozen bars will be screening the 10 a.m. hearing, with some even opening early.

Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of themed specials, such as Union Pub's "ImPEACHment Please" and The Partisan's combo that features Colonel E. H. Taylor whiskey. The whiskey was chosen for Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor, who's set to testify Wednesday along with George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in Washington.