Sentencing set for man convicted of killing police officers

A judge has set a sentencing date later this month for an Ohio man convicted of killing two suburban police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Quentin Smith was found guilty Nov. 1 of two counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli in February 2018.

A divided jury on Nov. 6 recommended life with no parole over a death sentence. Judge Richard Frye will formally pass sentence Smith on Nov. 21. He can't override the jury.

Franklin County prosecutors said Smith killed the officers in an exchange of gunfire after opening his apartment door. Smith was shot five times.

Defense attorney Frederick Benton didn't dispute that Smith shot the officers, but said it happened in "a moment of chaos, panic and crisis."