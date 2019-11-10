National Politics
UMS to waive tuition for students called up to military
The University of Maine System is rolling out rules for students who're called up to military service.
The new policy covers academic accommodations, tuition and housing rebates, and re-admission for students who are called up to active duty. It calls for a full tuition waiver for Maine National Guard members, and guarantees spouses and dependents aren't evicted during a mobilization.
Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the new policy highlights the ways the system will accommodate and support students when their military service interrupts their education.
Mike Adams is an example of a student whose University of Southern Maine education was upended by a deployment to Afghanistan. Adams, who's a student at the University of Maine School of Law, said he's happy to see there's now a formal policy in place.
