Most Colorado government offices purge emails quickly

Many Colorado government agencies are swiftly and regularly purging their employees' emails, the result of inconsistent retention policies across state offices that are subject to public records laws.

A Denver Post investigation of email policies for 22 state offices and departments found that retention schedules ranged from 30 days to seven years. One office keeps emails permanently, but most said they delete emails within 90 days.

With some exceptions, government employee emails are public records under the Colorado Open Records Act.

Republican sate Sen. John Cooke of Weld County says he plans to introduce a bill next year requiring government offices to keep emails for at least three years. He says that would be consistent with a state law requiring other government documents to be kept for three years, in most cases.