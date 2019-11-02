State elections head OKs additional IDs for 2020 elections

North Carolina's elections director has approved 49 additional types of student and employee identification for use in the 2020 elections.

The newly approved identifications join more than 80 student, employee or tribal IDs previously approved for use. Beginning next year, voters in North Carolina will be asked to present photo identification to vote, though certain exceptions apply.

The approval by director Karen Brinson Bell was announced on Friday.

State law requires the elections board to confirm that an institution's identification card meets certain requirements before it can be used to vote in North Carolina.

The board rejected applications from the city of Gastonia and St. Andrews University, both of which were submitted after the deadline. A request from the town of Drexel was denied because the application was incomplete.