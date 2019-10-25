State police: 2 killed when motorcycle strikes guardrail

Two people aboard a motorcycle were killed when it struck a guardrail in northwest New Jersey.

State police say the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 46 East in Liberty Township.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were thrown off and injured when the crash occurred. Both were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities have not said which person was driving the motorcycle.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.