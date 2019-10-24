Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut governors meet

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, center, speaks to the media between Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, left, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, right, after a private meeting to discuss issues of regional importance, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, on the campus of Rhode Island College in Providence, R.I. AP Photo

The governors of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut say they're interested in taking a regional approach to regulating vaping.

They met privately Thursday to discuss regional issues. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, hosted Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut at Rhode Island College in Providence.

They say they agreed a consistent regulatory framework for vaping would make sense, given the proximity of the states, though their states' legislative leaders would have to agree. They also discussed education and health care.

The governors held their first private meeting with one another in July in Connecticut. Baker plans to host the group next.

They say they've made progress on data sharing and transportation issues. They're purchasing information technology software together to save money.