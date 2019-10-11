Virginia Women’s Monument being unveiled at state Capitol

A new monument honoring the contributions of influential Virginia women is set to be officially unveiled on the state Capitol grounds.

The Virginia Women's Monument will be dedicated Monday morning at a ceremony featuring musical performances and remarks by state officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam. Hundreds are expected to attend.

Organizers in the effort to build the monument say it's the first in the nation on a state capitol's grounds to showcase a wide range of achievements and contributions by women.

It will eventually feature 12 life-size bronze statues of influential Virginians. Seven are being unveiled Monday, including Cockacoeske, a Pamunkey chieftain, and Anne Burras Laydon, a Jamestown colonist.

The other statues will be added as they are funded and completed. More than $3.7 million has been raised so far.