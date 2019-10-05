Alaska Attorney General says hiring law unconstitutional

Alaska attorney general has said the state's long-standing Alaska Hire statute that gives preference to state residents was unconstitutional.

The Juneau Empire reported Friday that Attorney General Kevin Clarkson's opinion was released as a condition of a settlement against the state by construction firm Coalaska.

Officials say the lawsuit challenged a statute that allows companies to give preference to Alaska residents under certain circumstances when hiring for state public works projects.

Clarkson said Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy decided to settle with the company instead of spend limited state resources.

Critics say Alaska Hire is tailored to not violate either the U.S. or state constitutions.

Clarkson says the state must repay Coalaska the $50,000 the company incurred in fines in 2019 for violations of the statute dating back to 2017.