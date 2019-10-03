West Virginia judge appointed to complex case panel

A West Virginia circuit judge has been appointed to a panel that works to resolve complex cases.

The state Supreme Court announced Wednesday that 17th Judicial Circuit Judge Debra Scudiere, who serves in Monongalia County, was appointed to the Mass Litigation Panel in an order dated Monday.

Scudiere replaces Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Booker Stephens, who retired May 31. Stephens serves in McDowell County.

Scudiere’s term ends June 30, 2021.

The Supreme Court said in a news release the Mass Litigation Panel was created in 1996 to develop and implement case management and trial methods for mass litigation. It includes seven active or senior status circuit court judges appointed by the chief justice with the Supreme Court’s approval.