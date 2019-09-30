Utah lawmaker, husband who sued for gay marriage separating

FILE - In this April 3, 2014, file photo, Derek Kitchen, right, and Moudi Sbeity kiss as they hold their certificate of mutual commitment at their home, in Salt Lake City. Kitchen, a Utah state lawmaker who filed a lawsuit that successfully overturned the state's ban on same-sex marriage, is separating from his husband. Sen. Kitchen announced in an Instagram post Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, that he and Sbeity have decided to divorce. AP Photo

A Utah state lawmaker who filed a lawsuit that successfully overturned the state's same-sex marriage ban is separating from his husband.

Sen. Derek Kitchen announced in an Instagram post Sunday that he and Moudi Sbeity have decided to divorce.

Kitchen says even if the couple had known their marriage would end, they would make all the same decisions.

A former Salt Lake City councilor, the Democrat was elected in one of the state's few left-leaning districts last November.

Kitchen rose to prominence with his 2013 lawsuit, which came two years before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling extended gay couples' right to marry nationwide.

He and Sbeity wed in a public ceremony in downtown Salt Lake City in 2015. The couple, who own a cafe, will remain business partners.