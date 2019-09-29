Top court will hear case of man wrongly convicted, locked up

The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to take the case of a man who spent 17 months in prison until authorities learned that he was wrongly convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.

Anthony Hart says his constitutional rights were violated by the state. It turned out that he wasn't required to register after the Legislature changed the law in 2011 and excused some people who were prosecuted as juveniles.

Hart of Hillsdale County says no one at the state police removed his name or told him that he didn't have to register. He was arrested in 2014 for failing to verify his address.

In February, the state appeals court said Hart didn't offer enough evidence to justify a constitutional violation of "deliberate indifference."