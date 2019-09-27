Pennsylvania high court passes on death penalty review

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined a special petition to review the constitutionality of the death penalty but says it will still consider individual cases.

The decision Friday comes after the court heard arguments this month from critics who call the punishment cruel and arbitrary in the way it's applied to mostly poor and black defendants.

Public defender Shawn Nolan represents the two men whose petitions were at the heart of the case. Nolan says he's disappointed given "overwhelming evidence that Pennsylvania's death penalty system is broken."

Statewide, just under half of the current death row inmates in Pennsylvania are black, compared to 11% of state residents.

The death penalty remains legal in 29 U.S. states, although four of those states, including Pennsylvania, have a moratorium on executions.