Dona Ana authorities investigate shooting involving deputy

Dona Ana County authorities say a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy is under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said a man was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries following the Tuesday night incident that occurred as deputies responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area on the outskirts of Las Cruces.

It's not clear whether the injured man was shot and what his condition is.

The Sheriff's Office's statement said a deputy reported seeing a man with a gun approaching deputies and that one deputy fired at the man.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The statement said officials were investigating why the deputy fired and said the deputy was placed on administrative leave during an investigation is conducted.