Alaska groups pay to support and oppose new Juneau center

Alaska groups are spending money to oppose and support a proposed culture center in the state's capital.

The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that a $4.5 million grant for the New Juneau Arts & Culture Center is expected to be one of three propositions on the Oct. 1 municipal election ballot.

Alaska Public Offices Commission records show the group Worried Juneau Taxpayers has spent $3,228 to spread messages opposing the center, while also collecting $6,250 in contributions.

Records show the group's expenses include bumper sticker printing and payments to Juneau Alaska Communications for radio.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A group called the Partnership acting as the center's fundraising branch has filed spending reports of more than $14,500.

The Partnership's expenditures include sign and banner printing, campaign manager fees and Juneau Radio Center payments.