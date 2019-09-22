Lawyers for ex-mayor sue Hartford for legal fees

A law firm that represented former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez in a corruption case is suing the city in an attempt to collect $1 million in legal fees.

The Santos & LaLima firm, led by attorney Hubert Santos, filed the lawsuit in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday.

Perez, a Democrat, served as mayor from 2001 until he resigned in 2010 amid corruption charges. He pleaded guilty in 2017, after his original convictions were overturned, to receiving a bribe and attempted larceny by extortion. He received a suspended prison term.

The lawsuit says Perez's contract with the law firm said the city would pay his legal fees. The firm's lawyer, Hugh Keefe, told The Hartford Courant that Perez amassed $1 million in fees.

A city spokesman declined to comment.