Volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty in corncrib fire

A November trial is scheduled for a volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire to a corncrib in western Iowa's Sac County.

Sac County court records say 25-year-old Brent Mack pleaded not guilty Monday to arson, burglary and other crimes. The trial start is set for Nov. 5.

Authorities say Mack told investigators that he, 18-year-old Alexander Lilly and a 17-year-old girl drove around the county on Aug. 19, looking for a place to set a fire and settled on the corncrib. The plan was to start a fire so Mack could respond with his department from Nemaha to put it out.

The Nemaha and other departments responded to battle the blaze a little more than a mile (1.7 kilometers) north of Nemaha.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Lilly also has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. The girl has been charged with conspiracy.