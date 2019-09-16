Crowds gather for Trump rally in border state New Mexico

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line to enter the Santa Ana Star Center for a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Rio Rancho, N.M. AP Photo

A counter-rally and protest greeted President Donald Trump Monday in the border state of New Mexico as he sought to bolster his re-election chances with a political rally amid a gaping ideological divide over immigration policy, abortion and other issues.

Thousands of Trump supporters lined up outside the Santa Ana Star Center in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho several hours before the start of Trump's first visit to New Mexico since taking office.

New Mexico is among the states that Trump lost in 2016 and wants to win in 2020. It provides a test of his appeal among Hispanics and residents near the border who have a stake in his immigration policies.

Elected Democrats gathered near downtown Albuquerque, a four-hour drive from the border. U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland described Trump as misogynistic and ego-driven.

"We have to fight like hell to make sure he loses New Mexico," she said. "We can roll back Trump and we can roll back his policies and we can win New Mexico in 2020."

Awaiting Trump's arrival outside the Rio Rancho arena, 55-year-old Skeeter Trent said she believed the president could flip the state where Republicans haven't won a presidential vote since George W. Bush's re-election in 2004.

She expects his visit to spark excitement in New Mexico and help other GOP candidates seeking to succeed Democratic Sen. Tom Udall as he retires and to fill an open House seat as U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján seeks the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Dianna Arvizu — an El Paso, Texas-native who now lives in Albuquerque — said she came to the rally to take a stand against socialism and abortion.

New Mexico has an unenforced criminal statute against most abortion procedures that could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

A few dozen protesters gathered near the Rio Rancho arena — relegated to a small area across the street.

It was a smaller number of demonstrators than turned out during Trump's two previous visits to the Albuquerque area in 2016, when street violence flared outside his rally at a convention center.

Trump went on to lose the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton. Libertarian candidate and former Gov. Gary Johnson took 9% of ballots — votes that may be up-for-grabs in 2020.

Two years later, Democrats flipped a New Mexico congressional seat and the governor's office while consolidating near-complete control of state government.

Hours before Trump's visit Monday, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham accused the president of demeaning and demonizing Hispanics and immigrants.

"He didn't raise the minimum wage," she said, referring to a state law she signed to gradually raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour. "He's not working to invest in renewable energy jobs."

Trump administration officials highlighted the president's approach to containing what they called a massive crisis in illegal immigration and said the rate of crude oil production in New Mexico has more than doubled since Trump's election, driving down unemployment.