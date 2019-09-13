New Kentucky State Police commander named in Richmond

The Kentucky State Police Richmond post has a new commander, Capt. Jeremy Hamm, who took charge of the post this month.

Hamm received his state police commission 16 years ago and was previously commander of financial grants management at headquarters in Frankfort.

The post said in a news release that Hamm started out as a trooper assigned to Morehead and transferred to Richmond, where he was a trooper and detective.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and was assigned to internal affairs before transferring to the Financial Grants Management Branch.

Hamm said in the release he was raised in Richmond and lives there now. He said he wants to strengthen relationships with other police agencies, community leaders, civic organizations, schools and residents in the district.