Police recover gun used in killing of Vermont man

Police say they have recovered the gun used in the killing of a Vermont man and the victim's stepson is facing a federal firearms charge that he possessed the weapon.

Federal court documents say the 9 mm pistol used to kill 45-year-old David Auclair, of Williston, was stolen the night of July 10 from a Colchester home.

Auclair was killed with that weapon the next night in Hinesburg. Police later recovered the gun from the Lewis Creek near where Auclair was killed.

Auclair's stepson, 31-year-old Kory Lee George, was arrested Tuesday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No charges have been filed in Auclair's death.

George's attorney did not return a call seeking comment. He's being held pending a bail hearing.