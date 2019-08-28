U of Vermont police investigate ‘bias-motivated’ vandalism

Officers from the University of Vermont police department are investigating what they describe as "bias-motivated vandalism" on the Burlington campus.

Police say that on Tuesday received a report of vandalism to a sign at the Davis Center off Main Street in Burlington.

Responding officers found locations where a person, or people, affixed stickers and posters with statements such as "Keep America American" and "Better Dead Than Red."

The name "Patriot Front" was on the bottom of the stickers.

UVM police cited Burlington police who said earlier this year that the Patriot Front is a group "that espouses white supremacist views."

The group's members have recently been associated with placing banners on bridges, buildings, and overpasses in several states.