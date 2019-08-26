Police: Man killed ‘multiple’ family members in Florida home

Police in South Florida say a man opened fire on his family, killing "multiple" family members and injuring a child.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said in a news release that officers were sent to the Grand Palms community Sunday night to investigate a suspicious incident. As they arrived, 911 dispatchers upgraded the call, noting that a man had killed family members and was intending to take his own life.

A rapid response team entered the home and officers found the victims dead, "seemingly from gunshot wounds." A child with injuries not considered life threatening was taken to a hospital.

Police haven't confirmed the number of dead. Feiner did not identify the suspect, nor say whether he was among the dead at the scene.