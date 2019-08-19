Romney says climate change happening, humans contribute

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney says he believes climate change is happening and human activity is a significant contributor.

He acknowledged in a speech Monday in Utah that the position is rare among his fellow Republicans but one that younger people seem to respond to more strongly than older conservatives.

Still, Romney said he's opposed to the Green New Deal economic package intended to fight climate change, calling it "silliness" in part because much growth in emissions is coming from developing countries rather than the U.S.

He says the U.S. should instead provide incentivizes for entrepreneurs to develop cleaner energy sources while also helping people who work in industries that could be left behind, such as coal mining.

Romney also criticized "Medicare for All" proposals and bemoaned the lack of progress on immigration reform during his speech at the conservative Salt Lake City-based Sutherland Institute.