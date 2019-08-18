Activists to call for gun control measures at Boston rally

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are among the speakers planning to participate in a rally calling for stricter gun control measures.

The two Democrats will join the Sunday afternoon event on Boston City Hall Plaza, organized by the Massachusetts chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Activists describe shootings as a public health crisis.

Similar rallies were held around the country Saturday seeking to pressure Congress to tighten the nation's gun laws after the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and Northern California.

Organizers are pressing Congress to pass legislation to require background checks on all gun sales and a "red flag" bill to make it easier to take guns from people who may be suicidal or violent to others.