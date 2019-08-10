Report: Arizona lawmaker won’t run for re-election in 2020

A conservative lawmaker who has played a leading role in deciding what criminal justice proposals advanced or died in the Arizona Legislature reportedly won't seek re-election in 2020.

The Arizona Republic reports that Republican Sen. Eddie Farnsworth of Gilbert announced during a Thursday meeting of Legislative 12 Republicans that he plans to retire from the Legislature.

Farnsworth did not immediately respond Saturday to a request by The Associated Press for comment on the report.

Farnsworth is currently current chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and previously served as House Judiciary Committee chairman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Farnsworth is a school-choice advocate who in 2018 sold his Benjamin Franklin charter schools in a deal that included having him continue to serve as a paid consultant to the chain.