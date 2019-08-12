Correction: Nevada Indian Commission-Director story

In a story Aug. 9 about the appointment of a new executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, The Associated Press erroneously reported that former executive director Sherry Rupert resigned earlier this year. She retired.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Governor appoints new director of Nevada Indian Commission

A former public relations officer for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony has been named the new executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission. Stacey Montooth is a member of the Walker River Paiute Nation.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A former public relations officer for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony has been named the new executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment this week of Stacey Montooth.

Montooth is a member of the Walker River Paiute Nation. She replaces longtime director Sherry Rupert, who retired earlier this year and became director of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.

Sisolak says Montooth has extensive experience in tribal relations in Nevada and a thorough understanding of the issues facing Nevada's 27 tribes. She starts her new job Sept. 1.