Vermont police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

Vermont State Police detectives are investigating a fatal, officer-involved shooting involving the Montpelier Police Department.

A preliminary investigation says the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Spring Street, not far from downtown Montpelier.

The man who was shot was taken to the Central Vermont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further details were not immediately available.

The state police Major Crimes Unit is investigating along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force.