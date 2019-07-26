Coast Guard rescues 2 men from capsized boat on Lake Huron

The Coast Guard has rescued two men from the hull of a capsized boat on Lake Huron.

Crews found the men about 2 a.m. Friday about 14 miles offshore from Port Sanilac, northeast of Detroit. Both were wearing lifejackets and one was waving a flashlight.

One man showed signs of hypothermia and was taken by Coast Guard helicopter to a hospital.

The Coast Guard says the 18-foot recreational vessel was hit by a wave and capsized about 10 a.m. Thursday. Rescue crews were sent out after woman called 911 about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to report her father and his friend were overdue from a fishing trip.

The Coast Guard credits the men with telling someone onshore where they were going to fish and giving a return time.