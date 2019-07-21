Thousands visit Illinois governor mansion after renovations

A second floor parlor and adjoining bedroom in the newly renovated Executive Mansion are dedicated to the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. They feature a bedroom suite and mantle hand-carved from oak and birch by William Bartels of Carthage and were displayed in the Illinois exhibit at the fair. Rich Saal

Thousands of people have visited the Illinois governor's mansion since it reopened last year after renovations that cost $15 million.

The State Journal-Register reports that the governor's office says more than 29,000 people have toured the mansion. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner spearheaded the renovations because maintenance had been neglected.

Recent former governors rarely used the mansion before the renovations. But Rauner lived there and now Gov. J.B. Pritzker has moved in.

The mansion offers exhibits highlighting the 1893 World Columbian Exposition in Chicago and life during the Civil War. An "Art of Illinois" project also showcases 80 pieces of fine and decorative art. The mansion has hosted free weekly concerts this summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The mansion is open daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for guided tours.