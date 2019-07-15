Shaheen takes in $1.9 million for second quarter

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen raised more than $1.9 million in the latest fundraising quarter as she seeks a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Shaheen's campaign says her second-quarter haul is more than any other New Hampshire candidate raised for that time period, exceeding the $1.49 million Republican Kelly Ayotte collected in the second quarter of 2015.

Her campaign said the money came from more than 11,700 individuals. Ninety-five percent of the donations were less than $250. She ended the quarter with $2.8 million cash on hand.

Shaheen's seat is seen as a possible Republican pickup in 2020 following her competitive 2014 re-election race. Retired Brig. General Don Bolduc announced last month he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge her.