More than 200 protest migrant detention centers

More than 200 protesters in Burlington, Vermont, have called for the closure of migrant detention centers at the southern border.

Mynbc.com reports the rally happened Tuesday outside of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' office.

Public outrage is growing over the conditions in which thousands of people — some no more than a few months old — are being held by the U.S. government.

U.S. government inspectors who visited facilities in South Texas released images on Tuesday of detained migrants pleading for help.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin spoke at the Burlington protest, saying, "To house children in those dreadful conditions — without adequate food, sanitation and care — is equivalent to torture."

The activists then delivered letters to Vermont's congressional delegation.