North Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has written a federal agency seeking a disaster declaration for 10 counties where recent heavy rains led to flooding in homes and businesses.

Cooper wrote the letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The declaration is being sought for Mecklenburg, Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union counties.

A news release from the governor's office says an initial assessment of damage from storms on June 6 showed flooding and heavy winds led to roads blocked by debris and major damage to more than 50 homes and businesses.

If approved, the disaster declaration will provide low-interest loans to those affected. The loans are designed to help people where insurance does not fully cover the cost of repairs to a home or business.