Civil rights lawsuit alleges anti-gay harassment of student

A federal civil rights complaint alleges an Ohio high school student faced harassment from school officials and his basketball coach after they learned he was gay.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Akron says the student at Fairless Local Schools in northeastern Ohio lost virtually all basketball playing time and was punished with workouts not ordered for other players.

The June 6 lawsuit says that beginning in the fall of 2017 the student was subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation and discrimination at school because of his sexual orientation.

The complaint also says discrimination led to him being denied admission to the National Honor Society. The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The superintendent didn't respond to an email seeking comment. Calls to the district went unanswered Friday.