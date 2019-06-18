Santa Fe school board extends superintendent’s contract

The Santa Fe school board has extended the contract for its superintendent and gave the former New Mexico secretary of education a pay hike.

The board voted Monday to extended Superintendent Veronica García's contract by a year to June 2021 and approved a 6% raise.

According to state numbers, test scores from the 2018 school year showed that district results in math and reading were below statewide averages.

The 67-year-old García dismissed the importance of scores from the state's standardized test, which the Public Education Department is revamping.

García served as the public education secretary under former Gov. Bill Richardson.