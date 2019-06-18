Jurors begin deliberations in trial of man who killed deputy

John Williams, left, who is charged with murder in the slaying of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole, enters the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland, Maine for opening arguments Monday, June 10, 2019. Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Jurors have begun deliberations in the murder trial of a Maine man who's accused of placing a gun to the neck of a sheriff's deputy and pulling the trigger.

Attorneys used their closing arguments Tuesday to focus on defendant John Williams' state of mind.

Both sides agree that Williams fired the shot that killed Cpl. Eugene Cole.

The defense contends Williams' drug use and lack of sleep left him too impaired to meet the legal standard for intentionally killing Cole. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese said Williams understood what he was doing and the consequences of his actions.

Cole was shot when he tried to arrest Williams during a late-night encounter on April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock. Williams was arrested several days later outside a cabin after a massive manhunt.