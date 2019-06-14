Joe Kast selected as next Marion County sheriff

Marion County Commissioners have agreed to hire Joe Kast as the next sheriff.

He will replace Jason Myers, who is retiring.

The Statesman Journal reports the commissioners will make the appointment of Kast, currently a commander in the Marion County Sheriff's office, official at the June 26 commissioner's meeting. He will start July 1.

Kast will serve in the sheriff position through 2020, when it will go up for election.

Kast has been with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for 23 years in five different positions and previously spent three years with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.