Reports: US embassies denied permission to fly pride flag on poles

Several U.S. embassies have been denied permission to fly the rainbow pride flag from their flagpoles in honor of LBGTQ Pride Month, U.S. media reported on Friday.

The U.S. embassies in Israel, Germany and Brazil were among those denied permission, NBC news reported citing American diplomats.

President Donald Trump this month said Washington would lead a campaign to decriminalize homosexuality around the world, but his administration has been widely criticized by activists who say Trump has moved to undermine protections for gay, bisexual and transgender people at home.

The embassies are allowed to display the rainbow flags at other locations on their grounds but permission to fly it on the flagpole must be granted by the State Department, according to NBC.

The denial of permission was particularly noteworthy at the Berlin embassy because Ambassador Richard Grenell is gay and a prominent advocate of gay rights.

Flying the flag at the embassy in June had previously been “a routine thing that happens every year,” a State Department source told broadcaster CNN, adding that this year’s request had been rejected.

Asked whether Grenell was annoyed about the denial of permission, the source said yes.

“His take now is basically, OK, then we’ll fly it inside the embassy, we’ll fly it from the window, we’ll fly it from the balcony, and everywhere else,” CNN quoted the source as saying.