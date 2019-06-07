Indiana WWII vet buried at Arlington on D-Day anniversary

A decorated World War II veteran from Indiana who died in March was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion he took part in.

Carl Mann died March 30 at age 96. The Evansville Army veteran's wartime heroism earned him a final resting place at the Virginia cemetery , where about 40 friends and relatives attended Thursday's military burial.

Mann was among the Allied troops who stormed Omaha Beach in Nazi-occupied northern France during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

His wartime service earned him three Purple Hearts and seven Bronze Stars.

Mann's youngest son, Miles Mann, tells the Evansville Courier & Press his father would have been honored, humbled and embarrassed to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on the D-Day anniversary.