Indiana WWII vet buried at Arlington on D-Day anniversary
A decorated World War II veteran from Indiana who died in March was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion he took part in.
Carl Mann died March 30 at age 96. The Evansville Army veteran's wartime heroism earned him a final resting place at the Virginia cemetery , where about 40 friends and relatives attended Thursday's military burial.
Mann was among the Allied troops who stormed Omaha Beach in Nazi-occupied northern France during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.
His wartime service earned him three Purple Hearts and seven Bronze Stars.
Mann's youngest son, Miles Mann, tells the Evansville Courier & Press his father would have been honored, humbled and embarrassed to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on the D-Day anniversary.
