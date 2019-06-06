Court says state candidates can’t be nominated by 2 parties

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is upholding a ban on state-level candidates being nominated by more than one political party for the same office.

The justices ruled Wednesday against a state House member's attempt to run in Philadelphia under both the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party.

The court's four-justice majority says the rule against cross-nominations doesn't infringe on rights of free speech or free association.

They say double nominations would make it more difficult to measure public support for parties and determine how many signatures candidates will need for future races.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The case involves state Rep. Chris Rabb, who won the 2016 Democratic nomination and the fall election.

Rabb's nominating papers to run as the candidate of the Working Families Party was rejected by the state.