Wyoming tribes reach agreement over misspent federal money

Wyoming tribal leaders have reached an agreement with federal officials over problems raised in a report highlighting millions of dollars in misspent funds.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes' Wind River Inter-Tribal Council announced Tuesday they agreed to several fixes recommended by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The interior department's inspector general found last year that poor Bureau of Indian Affairs oversight permitted the tribes to misspend $6.2 million in transportation funds.

A May 31 letter from the bureau says the inter-tribal council agreed to six of seven recommendations in the draft report.

Officials say the agreement includes a payment of more than $7,400 payment to the federal government.

Officials are negotiating the remaining recommendation to require tribes to have administrative fees.