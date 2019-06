Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95

Retired U.S. District Judge Ellen Bree Burns, the first woman to serve on the federal bench in Connecticut who was widely admired as a pioneer and role model, has died. She was 95.

Her son, Joseph Burns, says she died Monday at a hospital in New Haven after a brief illness.

President Jimmy Carter nominated Burns for a federal judgeship in Connecticut in 1978 and she was confirmed by the Senate, after having served as the first female state Superior Court judge in Connecticut. She served nearly four decades on the federal bench, including as chief judge of the federal courts in Connecticut, until her retirement in 2015.

Burns presided over many prominent criminal cases, including ones involving mobsters and Hells Angels.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No funeral plans have been announced.