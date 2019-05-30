Nevada sheriff gets court hearing to challenge ethics fine

A Nevada sheriff will a get hearing to challenge a $1,000 fine issued by the state Commission on Ethics.

The Nevada Appeal reported Thursday that the state Court of Appeals has sent Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro's ethic case back to Judge Todd Russell, who had previously dismissed it.

Antinoro is challenging the fine issued after the commission determined he violated state law by using his office's official letterhead to endorse former state Assemblywoman Michele Fiore in her run for Congress.

The sheriff petitioned the court to review the commission ruling, but Russell declined, citing Antinoro's failure to request rehearing or reconsideration before asking the court.

The appeals court ruled the law doesn't require rehearing or reconsideration before asking for judicial review.